HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,434,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 16,570,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,877,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMBL remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 6,750,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,668. HUMBL has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
About HUMBL
