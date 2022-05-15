HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,434,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 16,570,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,877,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMBL remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 6,750,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,668. HUMBL has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

