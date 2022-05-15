Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

HNTIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

