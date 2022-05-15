Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of HSQVY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 36,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,305. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

