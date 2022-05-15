iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$45.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

