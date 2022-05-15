IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

