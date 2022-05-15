IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the April 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IAALF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. 30,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.34. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (Get Rating)
