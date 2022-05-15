IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the April 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IAALF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. 30,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.34. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

