Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Down 54.2% in April

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,993. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
