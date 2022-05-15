IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in April

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBIBF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Get IBI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:IBIBF remained flat at $$9.46 during trading hours on Friday. IBI Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.