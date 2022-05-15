iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Up 41.3% in April

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 778,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In related news, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 1,708.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 43.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iCAD by 27.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

ICAD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 180,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,670. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.28.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About iCAD (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.