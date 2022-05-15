ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. ICC comprises 2.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.48% of ICC worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

ICC stock remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591. ICC has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

