iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the April 15th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

