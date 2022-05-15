IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) to report sales of $8.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $43.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.40 million to $61.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.61 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 278,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDYA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

