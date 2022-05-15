Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the April 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 248,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
