Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the April 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 248,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.