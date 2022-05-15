ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMUC remained flat at $$0.30 on Friday. 7,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
