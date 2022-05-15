IN8bio (INAB) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IN8bio to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IN8bio alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IN8bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 IN8bio Competitors 1633 5698 11340 209 2.54

IN8bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 277.70%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 120.97%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A -$14.65 million -1.55 IN8bio Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.08

IN8bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio. IN8bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A N/A N/A IN8bio Competitors -3,819.18% -66.15% -29.77%

IN8bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.