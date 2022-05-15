Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Up 50.8% in April

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ACQR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Independence has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.82.

Get Independence alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 64,960.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.