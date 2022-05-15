Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Indoor Harvest stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,193,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,503. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile (Get Rating)
