Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Indoor Harvest stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,193,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,503. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

