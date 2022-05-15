Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infinite Group stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Friday. 93,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,813. Infinite Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

