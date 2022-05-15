Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX) Short Interest Up 46.3% in April

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the April 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IPAX remained flat at $$9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Inflection Point Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,191,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $287,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,451,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,924,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

