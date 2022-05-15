Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 26,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,509. Informa has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.30) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 680 ($8.38) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

