InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the April 15th total of 434,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFU. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

