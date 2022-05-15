ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Up 97.1% in April

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the April 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 9,920,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

