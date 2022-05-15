Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612. Innovative Designs has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

