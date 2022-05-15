Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612. Innovative Designs has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
