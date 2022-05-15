Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:INVZ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,109. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

