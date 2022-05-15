Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IPXHY opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Inpex has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

