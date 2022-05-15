Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Pittet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$19,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,987.98.

TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$296.79 million and a P/E ratio of -14.56. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.05.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOT.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.72.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.