Insider Buying: Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS) Director Buys 83,333 Shares of Stock

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) Director Daniel Gene Raczykowski purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$16,249.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,472,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,627,216.09.

Daniel Gene Raczykowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mission Ready Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Daniel Gene Raczykowski bought 7,500 shares of Mission Ready Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,168.64.

Shares of MRS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 100,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,728. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$40.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.18.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.