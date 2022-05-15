Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Buys 100 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) Director Stephen Ronald Taylor acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$114.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,602,620.

TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.89 and a 52 week high of C$20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.17 million and a PE ratio of 1.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

