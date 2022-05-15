Insider Selling: Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:PRE) Insider Sells 1,711 Shares of Stock

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:PRE – Get Rating) insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$25,706.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,858,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,946,209.95.

Gramercy Funds Management LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 15,200 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,773.60.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold 10 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$150.40.

On Monday, April 18th, Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold 24 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total value of C$367.64.

On Thursday, April 14th, Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold 41 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$615.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gramercy Funds Management LLC sold 10 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$147.77.

Frontera Energy Corp has a 1-year low of C$111.52 and a 1-year high of C$141.25.

Frontera Energy Corp, formerly Pacific Exploration & Production Corp, is a Canada-based oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. It has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 50 blocks.

