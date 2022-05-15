Insider Selling: Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Rating) Director William Oliver sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$16,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,233 shares in the company, valued at C$33,656.11.

CVE:INX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.63. 11,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,762. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

