Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells 84,162 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,837.51.
TA traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$14.05. 968,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,553. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.39. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TA shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.
About TransAlta (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
