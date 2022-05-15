Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $992,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.97.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.