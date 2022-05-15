InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.43.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

