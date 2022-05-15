Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interroll from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Interroll alerts:

IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,308.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,308.28. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $4,308.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.