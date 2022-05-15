Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.43.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $230,946.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,157 shares of company stock worth $17,074,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
ITCI opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
