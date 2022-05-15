Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $611.45.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $371.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.93. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

