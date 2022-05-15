Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.41 on Friday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
