Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INUV. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 833,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

INUV opened at $0.41 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

