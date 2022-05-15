Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

