Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.82.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 91,185 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Invesco has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

