Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.82.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Invesco has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
