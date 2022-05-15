Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 59.3% in April

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:VGM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 102,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,441. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,255,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 32.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

