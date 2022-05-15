Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 59.3% in April

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:VGM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 102,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,441. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
