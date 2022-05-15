Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 68,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,833. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.