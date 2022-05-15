Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 15th (ACU, AKBA, BCOV, BLRX, CETX, DRRX, ESBA, EXAS, GAIA, INFI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 15th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Acme United Co alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.