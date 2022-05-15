Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 15th (ACU, AKBA, BCOV, BLRX, CETX, DRRX, ESBA, EXAS, GAIA, INFI)

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 15th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

