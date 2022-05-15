InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Head-To-Head Analysis

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A Assure $3.52 million 50.61 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -7.34

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -49.67% -43.54% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

