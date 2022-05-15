iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $139.04 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

