Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
ISBA remained flat at $$24.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.
Isabella Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
