iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EMXF stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.