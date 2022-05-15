iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the April 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 760,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,552. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

