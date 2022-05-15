iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 471,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. 272,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,892. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

