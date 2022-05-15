iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.68 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
