iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.68 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,488 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 25.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

