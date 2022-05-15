iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTGGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.68 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTGGet Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,488 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 25.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

